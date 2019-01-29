New AC Milan signing Krzysztof Piatek has wasted little time in winning over the Rossoneri faithful.

Making his first start for Milan since arriving last week as a replacement for Gonzalo Higuain, Piatek scored twice in the opening 27 minutes of the club's Coppa Italia quarterfinal vs. Napoli. The two sides met over the weekend in Serie A play and wound up with a 0-0 draw, with Piatek making his debut as a late substitute off the bench. He was included from the start Tuesday and rewarded manager Gennaro Gattuso immediately.

The former Genoa striker opened the scoring in the 10th minute, getting in behind the defense to win a long ball over the top before finishing on the break.

Primer gol de Piatek con la camiseta del Milan 🔫🔫pic.twitter.com/U6oTq24Azp — AC Milan 🇮🇹 (@ACMilanGoleador) January 29, 2019

He followed in the 27th, patiently taking on a defender in the box before firing a right-footed blast by goalkeeper Alex Meret.

Welcome to Milan, Krzysztof Piątek!



He has two goals vs. Napoli, including this 🚀 pic.twitter.com/DhJ1DnLhoB — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 29, 2019

Piatek joined AC Milan in a €35 million transfer, and he's already a quarter of the way to matching Higuain's goal output on the season in all competitions with Milan. Piatek is currently fourth in Serie A in scoring, with his 13 goals three behind league leader Fabio Quagliarella and two behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Daniel Zapata.