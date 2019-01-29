WATCH: Krzysztof Piatek Scores Twice vs. Napoli in 1st AC Milan Start

New AC Milan signing Krzysztof Piatek has wasted little time in winning over the Rossoneri faithful.

By Avi Creditor
January 29, 2019

New AC Milan signing Krzysztof Piatek has wasted little time in winning over the Rossoneri faithful.

Making his first start for Milan since arriving last week as a replacement for Gonzalo Higuain, Piatek scored twice in the opening 27 minutes of the club's Coppa Italia quarterfinal vs. Napoli. The two sides met over the weekend in Serie A play and wound up with a 0-0 draw, with Piatek making his debut as a late substitute off the bench. He was included from the start Tuesday and rewarded manager Gennaro Gattuso immediately.

The former Genoa striker opened the scoring in the 10th minute, getting in behind the defense to win a long ball over the top before finishing on the break.

He followed in the 27th, patiently taking on a defender in the box before firing a right-footed blast by goalkeeper Alex Meret.

Piatek joined AC Milan in a €35 million transfer, and he's already a quarter of the way to matching Higuain's goal output on the season in all competitions with Milan. Piatek is currently fourth in Serie A in scoring, with his 13 goals three behind league leader Fabio Quagliarella and two behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Daniel Zapata.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message