How to Watch Atalanta vs. Juventus: Coppa Italia Live Stream, Time

How to watch Atalanta vs. Juventus in the Coppa Italia quarterfinals on Wednesday, January 30.

By Avi Creditor
January 30, 2019

Juventus will look to advance to the Coppa Italia semifinals when it faces Atalanta in their quarterfinal clash on Wednesday.

The undefeated Serie A leaders have won the last four Coppa Italia titles and have the most all-time with 13. In order to keep up its quest for a fifth straight and 14th overall, it will need to win on the road against a side unbeaten in its last five matches. In that run is a 2-2 draw against Juventus, with Daniel Zapata's double putting Juventus on the brink of its first Serie A loss before Cristiano Ronaldo scored late to salvage the point.

The two sides will look to join AC Milan in the semifinals. Fiorentina and Roma play another quarterfinal earlier on Wednesday, while Inter Milan and Lazio will duel for the last place in the final four on Thursday.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: None in the USA

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via ESPN+ and the WatchESPN app.

      Modal message