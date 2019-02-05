Atlanta United Signs Paul Pogba's Brother, Florentin

The older brother of the Manchester United star has signed with the MLS Cup champions.

By Avi Creditor
February 05, 2019

Pogba is coming to MLS. Florentin Pogba, anyhow.

The older brother of the Manchester United and France national team midfield star has signed with Atlanta United, joining the reigning MLS Cup winners after his most recent stint in Turkey. The 28-year-old central defender becomes the latest move for the busy champions, who have brought in Frank de Boer as manager, sold Miguel Almiron for an MLS-record fee and signed Argentine midfield star Pity Martinez.

Florentin Pogba, who also has a soccer-playing twin brother, Mathias, had spent the duration of his professional career in France prior to his one season with Gençlerbirliği in Turkey's top flight. Amid reports that Boca Juniors has interest in signing Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Pogba's arrival at the very least provides cover, and if the Argentine center back remains in Atlanta, then he offers another depth option for a club who will be competing in the Concacaf Champions League in addition to MLS and U.S. Open Cup this season.

“He’s a physical center back who also has the ability to play with his feet," Atlanta VP and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said. "He also brings an immense amount of experience after representing his club and country in various international tournaments and we expect him to compete for playing time on our backline.”

Pogba joins a growing list of brothers of world-famous stars who have played in MLS. John Rooney, Digão and Bradley Wright-Phillips (all New York Red Bulls) all preceded the arrival of their brothers Wayne Rooney (D.C. United), Kaká (Orlando City) and Shaun Wright-Phillips (Red Bulls), while Federico Higuain (Columbus Crew) is the older brother of current Chelsea striker Gonzalo Higuain.

