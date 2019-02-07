Manchester United Identify Real Madrid Defender Raphael Varane as Top Summer Target

By 90Min
February 07, 2019

Manchester United are ready to make a statement of intent next summer by bidding for Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane, according to reports.

Signing a centre back will be United's number one priority next summer, having failed to add to their options in that position in either of the last two transfer windows.

The Red Devils have long been linked with a move for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, but the Manchester Evening News claims that Varane is now at the top of Ed Woodward's wish list.

Senior figures at Manchester United told the newspaper in August that the club was prepared to spend £100m on signing a new centre back, though it was later specified that Varane was not the player being targeted.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

£100m would be a world record fee for a defender - surpassing the £75m Liverpool spent on Virgil van Dijk - but it might not be enough to sign Varane, who reportedly has a €200m (£175m) release clause in his contract at Real Madrid, which does not expire until 2022.


AS reports that United are currently making enquiries about Varane's willingness to enter into negotiations. The Frenchman stated back in October that he is 'very happy' at Real Madrid.

The Sun, meanwhile, claims that Koulibaly is one of five names on a shortlist of defenders who United will consider if Varane turns them down.

Tullio Puglia/GettyImages

Tottenham's Toby Alderweireld, who will be available for £25m in the summer, is predictably among them, as is Leicester's Harry Maguire and AC Milan's Alessio Romagnoli.

Inter centre back Milan Skriniar completes the shortlist, despite repeatedly insisting that he won't be leaving the San Siro and angrily addressing a Slovakian reporting linking him with United last month.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message