Fulham hosts Manchester United in a Premier League match on Saturday, Feb. 9. Kickoff from Craven Cottage in London is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. ET.

Manchester United (14–5–6) enters the contest fifth in the league standings with 48 points earned through 25 matches played. Manchester United recovered from its first draw under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to defeat Leicester City 1–0, pulling two points within fourth place Chelsea.

Fulham (4–16–5) comes into the match 19th in the Premier League standings with 17 points claimed through 25 games. Fulham won't be able to pull out of the relegation zone this weekend, trailing Burnley FC by seven points, but it will look to make up ground. The club most recently lost 2–0 to Crystal Palace in a league match.

Here's how to watch Saturday's match:

Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: NBC Sports Network, Universo

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV.

