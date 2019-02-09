How to Watch Fulham vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Fulham vs. Manchester United in a Premier League match on Saturday, Feb. 9.

By Kaelen Jones
February 09, 2019

Fulham hosts Manchester United in a Premier League match on Saturday, Feb. 9. Kickoff from Craven Cottage in London is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. ET.

Manchester United (14–5–6) enters the contest fifth in the league standings with 48 points earned through 25 matches played. Manchester United recovered from its first draw under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to defeat Leicester City 1–0, pulling two points within fourth place Chelsea.

Fulham (4–16–5) comes into the match 19th in the Premier League standings with 17 points claimed through 25 games. Fulham won't be able to pull out of the relegation zone this weekend, trailing Burnley FC by seven points, but it will look to make up ground. The club most recently lost 2–0 to Crystal Palace in a league match.

Here's how to watch Saturday's match:

Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: NBC Sports Network, Universo

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message