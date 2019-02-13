Tottenham and Borussia Dortmund are both missing some key pieces, but they'll still look to get off to a strong start in the Champions League knockout stage as they open their round-of-16 clash at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday.

Tottenham continues life without the injured Harry Kane and Dele Alli, but Dortmund will be without Marco Reus and Paco Alcacer, making for an even more intriguing bout between the Premier League and Bundesliga powers. Son Heung-min has stepped into a leading attacking role for Tottenham, and he'll be supported by the likes of Christian Eriksen for Mauricio Pochettino's side.

Dortmund, meanwhile, will look for more fireworks from England rising star Jadon Sancho, with the 18-year-old attacking dynamo looking to put on a show on his native soil. U.S. international Christian Pulisic is also in the XI for Lucien Favre, and he'll aim to get an early start on scoring vs. his soon-to-be London rival, as he's set to join Chelsea this summer.

Lucas Moura had the first chance of the game for Tottenham in the seventh minute, and it was very nearly a sensational strike. After Davinson Sanchez raced forward to head a potential clearance back into the danger area, Lucas set himself up for the volley, and he blasted it inches wide of the far post.

Pulisic had Dortmund's first chance in the 15th minute. Both he and Mario Gotze pressed Juan Foyth into losing possession at the top of the box, and the American put a tight-angled shot on goal, only for it to be blocked at the near post by Hugo Lloris. Five minutes later, Axel Witsel forced Lloris into a save, but it was a straightforward one, with the Belgian hitting his low shit right into the goalkeeper's path.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for both sides:

The second leg will take place in Germany on March 5.