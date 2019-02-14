How to Watch Rapid Vienna vs. Inter Milan: Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Rapid Vienna vs. Inter Milan in the first leg of the Europa League round of 32 on Thursday, Feb. 14.

By Avi Creditor
February 14, 2019

After narrowly missing out on reaching the Champions League knockout stage, Inter Milan continues its European journey a step below, opening the Europa League round of 32 in Austria against Rapid Vienna.

Inter fell short of second place in its group, missing out on a tiebreaker vs. Tottenham and settling for third place and a spot in the UEL knockout rounds. Serie A's third-place team enters the match amid a bit of drama, with star forward Mauro Icardi being stripped of the club's captaincy and omitted for the first leg despite being healthy.

Rapid Vienna, which finished second in its Europa League group, will look to take advantage of the weakened opponent and strike first in their two-legged series. The club has been out of competitive action since mid-December, due to the Austrian Bundesliga's winter break, so it may be a bit rusty against an in-season power like Inter.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 12:55 p.m. ET

TV: Galavision

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Subscribers can also watch the match via B/R Live.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

