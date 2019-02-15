Amazing Shkodran Mustafi Stat Emerges After BATE Borisov's Europa League Win Over Arsenal

BATE Borisov bantered the absolute hell out of the Europa League last night when they recorded a historic 1-0 win over Arsenal.

And it seems they celebrated it in some style, with an 8am trip to a Belarusian Burger King.

The Belarusian champions, featuring former Gunners midfielder Alex Hleb, made life perilously difficult for their esteemed visitors, and although Unai Emery's side had the better of possession (77% of it to be exact) a first half goal from Stanislaw Drahun was enough to separate the sides in the first leg.

Borisov, it seems, were in the mood to meme things up even further, as Hleb and the squad took to Burger King for their post-match celebrations, as pictured by journalist Charlie Watts on Twitter.

Nothing rubs salt into the wounds more than sitting next to Alex Hleb and the BATE team while they celebrate beating Arsenal by wolfing down a Double Whopper meal at 8am pic.twitter.com/7DOW4XYsXE — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) February 15, 2019

You can only say fair play to the guys. While it's an embarrassing enough defeat on the face of it for the Gooners, it seems to get worse with every stat you come across.

Though they are the champions of Belarus, and have made the group stages of European competitions on nine occasions, their entire squad cost just £200,000 to assemble. That's less than Mesut Ozil, who didn't make the Arsenal squad, rakes in every week.

BATE:



Not on FIFA19

Entire squad costs 200k, 150k less than Ozil’s wage packet p/w

Haven’t played a competitive game since December.

Had never won a European Knock out game before tonight.



And they had the audacity to laugh at us losing to one of the worlds best sides. — UTFR (@manunitedmedia) February 14, 2019

They also hadn't played a competitive match in almost two months, had only ever beaten an English side once in their history (Everton in 2009, ironically also featuring Shkodran Mustafi) and had never, before last night, won a European knockout game.

BATE Borisov have won two games against English teams in their 46 year history.



Shkodran Mustafi has been on the losing team both times 😬 pic.twitter.com/M0DS6YcTl4 — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) February 15, 2019

They aren't even on FIFA 19. You can't select them as a playable team. And they beat Arsenal.

And that's before you consider what their acronym stands for.

Remember all the stick Arsenal fans were giving United for having an easy run in the Europa League? Which they won?



Now they’re in that position they’ve ended up losing to Borisov Automotive Tractor Electrical 🤣🤣 — Scott Saunders (@_scottsaunders) February 15, 2019

They deserve the burgers.

The second leg takes place at the Emirates on Thursday, with Arsenal needing a win by two or more goals if they are to progress in normal time.