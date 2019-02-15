Amazing Shkodran Mustafi Stat Emerges After BATE Borisov's Europa League Win Over Arsenal

By 90Min
February 15, 2019

BATE Borisov bantered the absolute hell out of the Europa League last night when they recorded a historic 1-0 win over Arsenal.

And it seems they celebrated it in some style, with an 8am trip to a Belarusian Burger King. 

The Belarusian champions, featuring former Gunners midfielder Alex Hleb, made life perilously difficult for their esteemed visitors, and although Unai Emery's side had the better of possession (77% of it to be exact) a first half goal from Stanislaw Drahun was enough to separate the sides in the first leg.

Borisov, it seems, were in the mood to meme things up even further, as Hleb and the squad took to Burger King for their post-match celebrations, as pictured by journalist Charlie Watts on Twitter.

You can only say fair play to the guys. While it's an embarrassing enough defeat on the face of it for the Gooners, it seems to get worse with every stat you come across. 

Though they are the champions of Belarus, and have made the group stages of European competitions on nine occasions, their entire squad cost just £200,000 to assemble. That's less than Mesut Ozil, who didn't make the Arsenal squad, rakes in every week. 

They also hadn't played a competitive match in almost two months, had only ever beaten an English side once in their history (Everton in 2009, ironically also featuring Shkodran Mustafi) and had never, before last night, won a European knockout game. 

They aren't even on FIFA 19. You can't select them as a playable team. And they beat Arsenal.

And that's before you consider what their acronym stands for. 

They deserve the burgers. 

The second leg takes place at the Emirates on Thursday, with Arsenal needing a win by two or more goals if they are to progress in normal time.

