Idrissa Gueye Speaks Out About PSG Interest & Admits His Dream 'Did Not Come True'

By 90Min
February 16, 2019

Everton midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye has admitted that he was all set to complete a move to PSG during the January transfer window and suggested that he could yet make the move in the future.

The Senegal international was the subject of multiple bids from the French champions as Thomas Tuchel's side sought mid-season midfield reinforcements, though Everton ultimately stood firm and kept hold of their man.

Gueye was open about his desire for the move to go through during the saga and was left disappointed as the transfer failed to materialise. As quoted by Get French Football, the 29-year-old told L'Equipe on the situation: "It's a dream that sadly did not come true.

"Every player works to join the best teams, to play in such matches in the Champions League. But I was honoured that PSG were interested in me.

"Now, I know that I am of interest to these types of clubs, that I am ready to go to the final level to join a top European club.

"I am going to work even more so that they come back to me. Maybe it is not finished with PSG."

Despite failing to complete a deal for Gueye, PSG were successful in signing Chelsea target Leandro Paredes from Zenit St. Petersburg in their bid to strengthen their depleted midfield ranks.

The Parisians demonstrated their strength as one of Europe's top sides when they earned a deserved 2-0 lead from the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash against Manchester United in midweek, in the absence of star forwards Neymar and Edinson Cavani.

With huge financial backing and a continued development as one of the premium sides on the continent this season, it remains to be seen whether PSG will revisit their bid to lure Gueye from Everton in the summer transfer window.

