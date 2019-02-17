Real Madrid vs. Girona Live Stream: How to Watch La Liga Online, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Real Madrid play Girona in a La Liga matchup on Sunday, Feb. 17.

By Kaelen Jones
February 17, 2019

Real Madrid hosts Girona in a La Liga clash on Sunday, Feb. 17. Kickoff from Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid is scheduled for 6 a.m. ET.

Real Madrid (14–6–3) is currently second in the La Liga standings with 51 points claimed through 23 matches played. Entering the week, Los Blancos trailed archrival Barcelona for the league's top spot by six points. Real Madrid has won each of its past two games across all competitions. The club defeated Atlético Madrid 3–1 in its most recent La Liga fixture, then dispatched Ajax 2–1 in the first leg of a UEFA Champions League Round of 16 matchup.

Girona (5–9–9) enters the match near the bottom of the league standings. The club is 17th in the table with 24 points claimed through 23 matches played. Girona has lost each of its last four La Liga matches, including its most recent 2–0 loss against Huesca.

The two clubs faced one another last month in the Round of 16 of the Copa del Rey. Real Madrid won on aggregate, 7–3.

Here's how to watch Sunday's match.

Time: 6 a.m. ET

TV channel: beIN Sports USA, beIN Sports Español

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

