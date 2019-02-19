Ernesto Valverde Not Fazed by Barcelona's Lack of Goals Ahead of Champions League Tie With Lyon

February 19, 2019

Ernesto Valverde has insisted that he is not concerned by Barcelona's recent lack of goals ahead of the Blaugrana's Champions League tie against Lyon on Tuesday evening.

Barcelona drew three games in a row prior to their 1-0 win over Real Valladolid on Saturday, scoring only four goals across the four games - three of which came from Lionel Messi. Meanwhile, Luis Suarez has failed to find the back of the net once in February, raising concerns about his recent poor form.

Despite this, Valverde waved away any lingering doubts concerning Barcelona's lack of potency in in the final third and claimed that his side are more than capable of nabbing an away goal to give themselves an advantage in the second leg at Camp Nou.

"It is going to be a big challenge for us," Valverde said, as per Sky Sports. "But we're hungry and ready for this game.

"It is true that scoring an away goal is important because if you don't, it leaves everything up in the air for the second leg.

"Everybody has their opinion but the question is surprising. Maybe we have not created that many chance but we always attack. Tomorrow we will see."

Barcelona have not won away from home in a Champions League knockout game in the last three years, but Valverde is more than confident that his side can bring that run to an end.

"That proves how tough the competition is," he added, as quoted by Marca. "Records are there to be broken.

"It was also said that we did not score away from home and this year we have done so in big games against Tottenham and Inter."

