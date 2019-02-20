Arsenal Linked With Roma's Steven Nzonzi as Monchi Technical Director Rumours Grow

By 90Min
February 20, 2019

Arsenal are being linked with a move for World Cup wining Roma midfielder Steven Nzonzi in a potential transfer that could hinge on whether the Gunners appoint revered Spanish scout Monchi as their new technical director.

Nzonzi earned a reputation as a solid Premier League player during six years with Blackburn and Stoke and has been linked with Arsenal in the past.

Arsenal's rumoured interest in Monchi could make this one plausible as he was responsible for taking Nzonzi to Sevilla, where he won the Europa League under Unai Emery, and then Roma.

Italian website CalcioMercato News has claimed that the futures of Nzonzi and Monchi may be linked once more and a move to Arsenal for the former could 'take shape' should the latter be named the club's technical director in the coming months.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

The suggestion is that Monchi has no intention of letting Roma sell Nzonzi for as long as he is still there, but that could obviously all change if he leaves.

At the age of 30, Nzonzi would not be a long-term acquisition for Arsenal but could offer experience and guidance in central midfield where 19-year-old Matteo Guendouzi and 23-year-old Lucas Torreira appear to be the future.

For now, however, whether the Nzonzi rumour is rooted in any fact or is more the product of journalistic guesswork based on the Monchi assumption remains to be seen.

MB Media/GettyImages

Arsenal are back in action on Thursday evening when they host Belarusian champions BATE Borisov at the Emirates Stadium in the Europa League. The Gunners must overturn a 1-0 aggregate deficit after losing the first leg last week.

Winning the Europa League may be the club's best chance of qualifying for the Champions League next season given the competitive top four battle developing in the Premier League.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message