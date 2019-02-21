Chelsea looks to seal its place in the Europa League's round of 16 when it hosts Swedish side Malmo at Stamford Bridge on Thursday.

The Blues carry a 2-1 aggregate lead into the second leg in London following last week's victory. Ross Barkley and Olivier Giroud scored the goals in the first leg for Chelsea, who conceded in the 80th minute to Anders Christiansen to give its upstart opponent a lifeline. The two away goals in Sweden are important for Maurizio Sarri's side, which will be wary of looking too far ahead to Sunday's League Cup final vs. Manchester City at Wembley.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: UniMas

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Subscribers can also watch via B/R Live.

