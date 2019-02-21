Marko Grujic Reveals Ambition to Become a 'Regular' for Liverpool After Impressing in Bundesliga

By 90Min
February 21, 2019

Marko Grujic believes he can become a 'regular starter' for Liverpool when he returns to the Merseyside club next season. 

The Serbian has spent the entirety of this campaign in the Bundesliga, lining up for Hertha Berlin. Despite making just 12 appearances, the midfielder has impressed when given the opportunity and believes the experience will help him break into Jurgen Klopp's side.

VI-Images/GettyImages

Speaking to ESPN, Grujic revealed his parent club have kept in contact with him during his loan-spell, whilst outlining his ambition to become a 'regular starter' for Liverpool;

"I think [there is a] plan for the future. From every chat we've had, I think that they really thought about me. 


"Maybe I was expecting to play a bit more [at Hertha Berlin], but so far I'm happy how I've improved in that time. My target was to be a regular player of Liverpool and I still think I can do that." He added.

However, Grujic was wary of the fact Klopp has established a formidable and stacked Liverpool midfield containing Georginio Wijnaldum, Jordan HendersonNaby KeitaJames Milner, Fabinho, Adam Lallana and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

ROBERT MICHAEL/GettyImages

Competition for places is naturally going to be fierce, but the youngster seemed undeterred by the challenge, stating: "We have a lot of options in midfield and we will see next season, but competition for places is always good and natural. I'm looking forward.

"We know how Liverpool play with one No. 6 and a double eight and I'm not really bothered about that. I can play both positions. In preseason we will see what is the best for me and for the team." He added.

Grujic was a £5m recruit from Red Star Belgrade in January 2016, but struggled to hold down a regular place in the Reds side, making just 14 appearances to date. He has been sent on-loan to both Cardiff and now Hertha Berlin, but whilst still only 22, he has plenty of time to develop and force himself into Klopp's plans in the future. 

