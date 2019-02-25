Manchester City vs West Ham Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Newly crowned Carabao Cup champions Manchester City face Manuel Pellegrini's West Ham United in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

Pep Guardiola's side got the better of a dogged Chelsea side during the Carabao Cup final courtesy of a penalty shoot out on Sunday, to win their first piece of silverware of the season. The first step towards a potential historic quadruple.

The Hammers were also victorious in their last game, beating Fulham 3-1 at the London Stadium, moving them up into ninth position in the Premier League in the process.

The game at the Etihad Stadium will be the latest chapter in an enthralling title race, which now sees the Citizens trail league leaders Liverpool by a single point.

Here is 90min's preview of Wednesday's encounter.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Wednesday 27 February What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 (GMT) Where Is it Played? Etihad Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Soccer Special Referee? Andre Marriner

Team News

City duo Aymeric Laporte and Fernandinho were both substituted during their cup success on Sunday and are therefore doubtful for Wednesday's league game.

Gabriel Jesus and John Stones were both not part of Manchester City's cup final squad due to muscular injuries, and it is highly likely that both players will miss this encounter to continue their respective recoveries.

Long term absentees Benjamin Mendy and Claudio Bravo are nearing a return, however the visit of West Ham to the Etihad will come too soon for the duo.

Paraguayan centre back Fabian Balbuena is a doubt for West Ham ahead of their trip to Manchester, despite returning to first team training this week.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

Jack Wilshere and Winston Reid are nearing returns for the Hammers, however the duo are unlikely to feature for Manuel Pellegrini's team against the Premier League champions.

Predicted Lineups



Manchester City Ederson; Danilo, Otamendi, Kompany, Zinchenko; David Silva, De Bruyne, Gundogan; Sterling, Aguero, Sane.

West Ham Fabianski; Fredericks, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Noble, Rice; Antonio, Snodgrass, Felipe Anderson; Arnautovic.



Head to Head Record

Manchester City have the upper hand over West Ham in regards to the previous 108 meetings between the two clubs. City have won 54, with West Ham picking up the victory on 37 occasions.

City have been faultless in their last six games against the Hammers, picking up six straight victories, meaning that manager Pep Guardiola is yet to drop any points against Wednesday's opponents.

You only have to look back four years for West Ham's last win against City, which encouragingly for the Hammers came at the Etihad. Goals from Chelsea loanee Victor Moses and Diafra Sakho ensured that Kevin De Bruyne's goal just before half time was nothing more than a consolation, with Manuel Pellegrini - then Man City manager - consigned to a shock defeat.

Earlier in the season, City cruised to a 4-0 win at the London Stadium over Manuel Pellegrini's current team. David Silva, Raheem Sterling and a Leroy Sane double giving Pep Guardiola and his team the three points on that occasion.

Recent Form

Manchester City have returned to their usual imperious form, winning six of their last six games in all competitions following their shock 2-1 defeat to Newcastle United at St. James' Park in January.

Victory over Chelsea at the weekend was not as simple as their 6-0 drubbing of the Blues two weeks' prior. In their six wins, City have also scored 18 goals, and only conceded four, which will be rather daunting for any side which will be facing Guardiola's side during their title run-in.

West Ham have recovered from three straight defeats in all competitions by going unbeaten in their last three, one of which, a draw with Liverpool, would have been greatly appreciated by the City faithful.

Worryingly for West Ham, despite not losing in their last three, they have conceded in each game. They will need to tighten up at the back if they are to gain any points from their trip to the Etihad.





Manchester City West Ham Manchester City 0-0 Chelsea (4-3 pens) (24/2) West Ham 3-1 Fulham (22/2) Schalke 2-3 Manchester City (22/2) Crystal Palace 1-1 West Ham (9/2)

Newport County 1-4 Manchester City (16/2)

West Ham 1-1 Liverpool (4/2)

Manchester City 6-0 Chelsea (10/2) Wolves 3-0 West Ham (29/1)

Everton 0-2 Manchester City (6/2)

AFC Wimbledon 4-2 West Ham (26/1)



Prediction

Manchester City's return to form will be bad news for West Ham. The Hammers' will attempt to contain City attacks and hit them on the break, however West Ham have conceded 40 goals this season, and Man City have scored 74, so it's hard to see this tactic actually working.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

City will continue their Carabao Cup celebrations with a thumping league victory just days after.

Prediction: Manchester City 4-0 West Ham