Manchester City Weigh Up Eintracht Frankfurt Striker Luka Jovic as Summer Transfer Target

Premier League champions Manchester City are considering a move for the Bundesliga's top goalscorer this season, Luka Jović.

The Serbian is only in his second season with Eintracht Frankfurt having joined on loan from S.L. Benfica in 2017, but the 21-year-old is already establishing himself as the next big thing in Germany's top flight.

Jović scored an impressive nine goals in his first season at the Commerzbank-Arena, but he's exceeded all expectations this season and has netted 21 times across all competitions, including 15 in the Bundesliga.

His form this season has attracted interest from the likes of Barcelona and a pre-transfer banned Chelsea, but Goal now claim that Pep Guardiola's Manchester City have joined the race for Jović's signature at the end of the season.

The Citizens has been monitoring the former Red Star Belgrade forward throughout the season and they've been taken aback by his form in the Bundesliga.

It still isn't clear, however, if Manchester City will make a concrete offer at the end of the season as they are currently prioritising a new left back and deep-lying midfielder.

Technically, Jović is still a Benfica player as he only left in a €200,000 loan deal. But thanks to a clause in his contract, Adi Hütter's side will make the move permanent for just €6m before the deadline for him to become a permanent Eintracht Frankfurt player has passed.

But many believe that Jović will not be an Eintracht Frankfurt player come next season, seeing as the Serbian international has being linked with €60m moves in the summer, with most clubs in the Bundesliga not in a position to turn that kind of money down.