How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Barcelona: Copa Del Rey Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Real Madrid face Barcelona in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals on Wednesday, Feb. 27.

By Kaelen Jones
February 27, 2019

Real Madrid and Barcelona are set to square off in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals on Wednesday, Feb. 27, as two of soccer's greatest rivals vie for a chance to reach the final.

The meeting at the Bernabeu marks the first of two meetings between the clubs in four days, as Real Madrid will host Barcelona again on Saturday in a La Liga match.

Barcelona and Real Madrid played to a 1–1 draw in the first leg. Lucas Vázquez gave Real Madrid an early advantage when he scored in the sixth minute, but Malcom–who started in place of Lionel Messi–evened the match with a 57th-minute strike. Messi came on for the final half and hour, but he's expected to go from the start on Wednesday after scoring a hat trick vs. Sevilla over the weekend.

Real Madrid is coming off a 2–1 win over Levante. The Galaticos are currently third in the La Liga standings, nine points behind Barcelona.

Here's how to watch Wednesday's match.

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: beIN Sports USA, beIN Sports en Español

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

