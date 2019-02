CHESTER, Pa. — Well, that was not how the U.S. women’s national team wanted to start its home tour ahead of the Women's World Cup.

The U.S. has eight games scheduled around the country before heading to France this summer, and in the SheBelieves Cup opener on Wednesday night, the U.S. and Japan tied, 2-2, thanks to Yuka Momiki's goal seconds into stoppage time for the equalizer.

The U.S. started fast and dominated possession, but the team also looked out of sync, discombobulated and tired in the second half. Granted, the Americans still have four months to clean things up and correct mistakes before the Women's World Cup, but this will prove to be a learning experience as the team moves forward.

The U.S. plays two more top-10 teams in the next week with England on Saturday and Brazil on Tuesday. England beat Brazil 2-1 in the day's earlier game to take an initial lead in the four-team table.

Here are three thoughts on a surprising 2-2 finish:

Where does Press fit in with Ellis's XI appearing to be set?

Jill Ellis rolled out a starting lineup that looked very close to what she might go with when the U.S. plays Thailand in its World Cup opener on June 11. Alyssa Naeher in goal; Kelley O’Hara, Abby Dahlkemper, Tierna Davidson and Crystal Dunn made up the back line; Julie Ertz, Mallory Pugh, and Rose Lavelle were in the midfield; and Tobin Heath, Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan were stationed up front as the attacking trio. Becky Sauerbrunn, who normally starts at center back, was out with a minor knee injury, while midfielder Lindsey Horan was out with a quadriceps injury, and leaving Davidson and Pugh as the beneficiaries.

Ellis tinkered here and there in the second half, most notably subbing in Christen Press in the 76th minute right after Japan had tied the game 1-1. Within seconds, she set up Alex Morgan for the second goal of the night and put the U.S. up 2-1. It was Morgan’s 99th goal of her career. Things always seem to happen when Press is involved. She’s a playmaker, and Ellis needs to figure out how to get her on the field more.

Alex Morgan will hit the century mark with her next one, but this goal restores the #USWNT's lead vs. Japan #SheBelievesCup



(via @FoxSoccer) pic.twitter.com/rinzTqvSlW — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) February 28, 2019

U.S. can't finish off its opponent

The Americans had the lead twice, and Japan equalized twice–a script all too familiar to the U.S. after the 2011 Women's World Cup final. The U.S. also seemed to have way too many chances that went to waste. The first goal from Megan Rapinoe seemed like it should have come earlier, but the U.S. couldn’t get on the same page fast enough. In the 24th minute, Tobin Heath went right at her defender, cut the ball back and sent a low cross to Rapinoe, who finished. (As a side note, teams must defend Heath better than that if they want to stop those kinds of plays in the future.)

Megan Rapinoe gets the goal, but it's Tobin Heath that makes it happen 💨💨💨



(via @FoxSoccer) pic.twitter.com/iPC7hGKmwk — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) February 28, 2019

The U.S. was fairly quiet after that. Julie Ertz missed a wide-open ball off a Rose Lavelle cross early in the first half, and Rapinoe nearly had a second goal in the 38th minute, but her free kick was tipped out of bounds. Alex Morgan had a chance in the 49th minute at the top of the box but was blocked.

The U.S. didn’t score again until the 77th minute when Morgan got through, but too many mistakes kept Japan in the game.

Naeher will continue to be tested

Naeher solidified her starting job two years ago after Hope Solo was suspended and had her contract terminated by U.S. Soccer. Though she’s been solid, especially in NWSL play, Naeher has mostly been an unknown on the big stage. She is a World Cup champion—she was Solo’s backup on the 2015 squad—but these SheBelieves Cup matches serve as important tests ahead of this summer.

Naeher didn’t get much action in the first half, but was caught off guard when Davidson’s poor clearance resulted in a goal by Emi Nakajima to tie things up 1-1. Naeher allowed Japan to equalize in stoppage time when Mokimi struck from close range to make the final score 2-2.

#USWNT has 20 minutes to find a winner after Japan pulls level at the #SheBelievesCup



(via @FoxSoccer) pic.twitter.com/0Rys2EhjAf — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) February 28, 2019

Japan breaks through seconds into stoppage time to draw level with the #USWNT



(via @FoxSoccer) pic.twitter.com/7QjzriqXR5 — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) February 28, 2019

This definitely wasn’t the result that she, Davidson–a player looking to earn her spot on the roster in France–and all of the Americans wanted to start the competition.