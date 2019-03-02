Barcelona Shortlist Nacho Monreal & Alberto Moreno as Blaugrana Look to Improve Full Back Options

March 02, 2019

La Liga champions Barcelona have placed Nacho Monreal and Alberto Moreno on a three-man transfer shortlist in their search for a backup to first team left-back Jordi Alba.

The two former Spain internationals have fallen out of favour with their respective sides but will be available to move on free transfers at the end of the season as their contracts draw to a close.

As Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde now wants to add some depth to the left back position, Sport claim that both Monreal and Moreno are being eyed up by the Catalan giants ahead of the summer transfer window.

Atlético Madrid's Filipe Luís is also being considered, and as the club are only looking at veteran players, any potential left-back signing will only be offered a two-year contract by Barcelona.

The club's pursuit of Arsenal defender Monreal and Liverpool's Moreno largely rests with the future of two graduates from their academy, La Masia.

Marc Cucurella, who is currently on loan with SD Eibar, is being targeted by the likes of Borussia DortmundAC Milan and a handful of clubs in La Liga following his impressive spell at the Ipurua Municipal.

Their current option is teenager Juan Miranda, and although Barcelona do believe that he could be one for their future, they understand the Spain Under-19 international needs to get game time away from the Camp Nou.

Miranda is being linked with a permanent move back to his former side Real Betis as a direct replacement for Real Madrid target Junior Firpo.

