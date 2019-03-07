Diego Simeone Fined €20,000 But Escapes Touchline Ban Over Champions League Celebration

March 07, 2019

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has been fined €20,000 by UEFA for improper conduct relating to an offensive gesture made while celebrating during his team's 2-0 first leg win over Juventus in the Champions League last 16 last month.

But while he has been punished for his actions, Simeone has escaped a touchline ban, as reported by AS.

The Argentine made the controversial gesture in the jubilation that followed Jose Gimenez's opener at Wanda Metropolitano. Diego Godin later doubled the Atletico lead, leaving Juventus with a mountain to climb in the second leg in Turin next week.

UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body additionally decided to fine Atletico €38,000 as a result of stairways being blocked and objects being thrown inside the stadium.

Juventus have also been punished over the delayed second half kick-off in the game, with Atletico players made to wait out on the pitch as the Italians arrived back late after the interval.

Juve have been fined €30,000 as a result and coach Massimiliano Allegri has been issued with a formal warning over his improper conduct in the matter.

