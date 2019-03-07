Diego Simeone Fined €20,000 But Escapes Touchline Ban Over Champions League Celebration

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has been fined €20,000 by UEFA for improper conduct relating to an offensive gesture made while celebrating during his team's 2-0 first leg win over Juventus in the Champions League last 16 last month.

But while he has been punished for his actions, Simeone has escaped a touchline ban, as reported by AS.

🚨 SANCTION ALERT 🚨@UEFA has decided to FINE SIMEONE with 20.000 EUROS 💶 after his "controversial" celebration against Juventus at the Wanda 🏟.



What do you think? Fair sanction or should they have suspended him for a game or more? 🤔#LLL

🧡🇪🇸⚽️ pic.twitter.com/pBFOlCZD8l — La Liga Lowdown 🧡🇪🇸⚽️ (@LaLigaLowdown) March 7, 2019

The Argentine made the controversial gesture in the jubilation that followed Jose Gimenez's opener at Wanda Metropolitano. Diego Godin later doubled the Atletico lead, leaving Juventus with a mountain to climb in the second leg in Turin next week.

UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body additionally decided to fine Atletico €38,000 as a result of stairways being blocked and objects being thrown inside the stadium.

Juventus have also been punished over the delayed second half kick-off in the game, with Atletico players made to wait out on the pitch as the Italians arrived back late after the interval.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

Juve have been fined €30,000 as a result and coach Massimiliano Allegri has been issued with a formal warning over his improper conduct in the matter.