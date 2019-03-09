Liverpool vs Burnley: Jurgen Klopp's Best Available Reds Lineup

Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool welcome Burnley to Anfield on Sunday as they look to get their Premier League title bid back on track.

The German has witnessed his side draw five of their last seven fixtures in all competitions, with this frustrating run of form resulting in the Reds being knocked off top spot in the league table.

With new leaders Manchester City playing the day before, Klopp's men could find themselves four points off the pace when they kick off against the Clarets and will know they can ill afford another slip up.

Here's how they could line up against Sean Dyche's team.

Goalkeeper & Defenders

Alisson (GK) - Despite the struggles his side have endured in recent weeks Alisson has been left relatively untroubled. The Brazilian has kept five consecutive clean sheets and will expect to extend this run on Sunday.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - After a stellar breakthrough season last year, the young right-back has continued to impress for his boyhood club. His pinpoint deliveries from both open-play and set-pieces have created numerous scoring opportunities for teammates.

Joel Matip (CB) - With Joe Gomez out until April and Dejan Lovren still recovering from a hamstring strain, Matip is likely to continue in the heart of Klopp's defence. He has appeared more comfortable alongside the eminent Virgil van Dijk.

Virgil van Dijk (CB) - The Dutchman has grown in to one of Europe's most highly-rated players since joining from Southampton for a world-record fee for a defender last January. Van Dijk is one of the key reasons for the team's aforementioned clean sheet record and has more than justified the investment Liverpool made, revolutionising their previously frail defence.

Andrew Robertson (LB) - Like Alexander-Arnold, the Scotsman is an expert crosser of the ball. A strong candidate to be included in the PFA Team of the Year, Robertson is ever dependable for his manager.

Midfielders

Jordan Henderson (CM) - Henderson marshalled his troops well during the stalemate at Goodison Park last weekend. Everton were afforded little space with which to create anything, vindicating Klopp's decision to recall his captain.





Georginio Wijnaldum (CM) - The former Newcastle United midfielder adds impetus and flair to the engine room. He is likely to be targeted by Burnley who will not want to allow him the chance to showcase his quality.





Naby Keita (CM) - A big-money move from RB Leipzig had Liverpool fans excited to see the Guinean in action at Anfield. However, it has not quite clicked for Keita this year and he may require more time to adapt to the Premier League.

Forwards

Mo Salah (RW) - The Egyptian came in for heavy criticism after missing a string of chances against the Toffees. Despite this, he has notched up 17 league goals for the Reds and will be hoping to add more when Burnley come to town.





Sadio Mane (LW) - It has been a marvellous season for Mane who has looked deadly going forward. His pace, power and dribbling ability have been a highlight in an excellent year for the Merseysiders, a real testament to the performance levels he has displayed.

Roberto Firmino (ST) - Liverpool have lacked an edge whenever the Brazilian has been unavailable. After overcoming a minor injury he was given a run-out on Sunday, but ultimately had too little time to change the result. His interplay with teammates and general intelligence have been crucial in driving the team's title charge.