Juventus Chief Promises to Do 'Everything Possible' to Sign Kylian Mbappe From Paris Saint-Germain

Juventus' sporting director Fabio Paratici has promised fans that he "will do everything possible" to lure Kylian Mbappé away from Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

The Bianconeri made waves in the transfer market last year by bringing Cristiano Ronaldo to Turin following a nine-year spell with Real Madrid, where he scored 450 goals in 438 games across all competitions.

The Serie A champions are once again looking to break their transfer record this summer, but this time they want to bring a player from the next batch of Ballon d'Or contenders instead of a tried and trusted world-class talent.

The front page of Italian newspaper Tuttosport leads with the claim that Juventus' sporting director, at a dinner after their Champions League win over Atlético Madrid, vowed to sign Mbappé at the end of the season.

Paratici is claimed to have promised that the club "will do everything possible to sign Mbappé" this summer, just 12 months from their club record £105m signing of Ronaldo.

Juventus have only recently got into the habit of looking to break their transfer record, having previously had Gianluigi Buffon's arrival in 2001 as the club's most expensive arrival of all time.

considering Paratici's history in restaurants I wouldn't dismiss this that easily 😂 — Ammar Ljubijankić (@IlCapitanoJuv) March 14, 2019

Gonzalo Higuaín took that crown 15 years later when he arrived from Serie A rivals S.S.C. Napoli in a deal which has since been surpassed by Ronaldo.

A move for Mbappé wouldn't only break their own personal transfer record, however, as it would also likely surpass Neymar's €222m move to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017.

The France international winger still has a contract at the Parc des Princes until 2022 and having spent £121m on his signature last year, Les Parisiens will be reluctant to let Mbappé leave for anything less than a world record deal.