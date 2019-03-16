Andre Gray Winner Continues Hot Streak From the Bench as Latest Goal Fires Watford to Wembley

March 16, 2019

Watford's Andre Gray continued his hot form from the bench in the Hornets FA Cup quarter-final tie with Crystal Palace, scoring the winner with just over ten minutes to go.

The home side had taken the lead through Etienne Capoue, but their advantage was wiped out just over 15 minutes into the second half - as Michy Batshuayi capitalised on a mistake from Adrian Mariappa to draw the teams level.

With the game heading towards extra-time, Gray stepped up off the bench after being called upon by manager Javi Gracia, and he made an immediate impact.

Alex Morton/GettyImages

It took just two minutes for the Englishman to have an impact on the game, scoring with practically his first involvement. And stats provided by Opta, show that West Ham striker Lucas Perez and Arsenal marksman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have more goals from the bench this season - with four goals apiece.

Crucially for Gray though, each of his last three efforts have provided the winning goal, making him arguably the most potent impact sub in the Premier League at the moment. The forward came on against Leicester earlier this month and scored a dramatic 92nd-minute winner to help his side pick up all three points.

And it was the same story last month when he came off the bench just after half-time to break the deadlock against Everton in a 1-0 win. The Hornets hitman has found himself in a hot streak of form recently and he was on hand again to make a difference against Crystal Palace

Alex Morton/GettyImages

It means Watford still have high league and cup aspirations in the closing stages of the season, with the Hornets also very much in the hunt for seventh place. Watford's super-sub may still have a significant role to play in what's shaping up to be an excellent season at Vicarage Road.

