Wojciech Szczesny Outlines Why He Believes Thierry Henry Is the Best Premier League Player Ever

Wojciech Szczesny has claimed that former Arsenal teammate Thierry Henry is the best player ever to grace the Premier League - because of his demands for success.

The Juventus goalkeeper only played together briefly at the Emirates during Henry's loan spell with the Gunners in 2012, but the iconic striker is the club's all-time record goalscorer and clearly left an impression on Szczesny during their shared time in north London.

That Thierry Henry streak:



⚽️🅰️ Spurs

⚽️⚽️ Villa

🅰️ Boro

⚽️ Liverpool

⚽️🅰️ Chelsea

⚽️⚽️⚽️ West Ham

🅰️ Fulham

🅰️ Charlton

🅰️ Everton

⚽️⚽️ Man Utd

⚽️ Leeds

🅰️🅰️ Southampton

⚽️ Everton

⚽️🅰️ Villa

⚽️ Portsmouth

⚽️⚽️ Newcastle

⚽️ Chelsea

✖️ Spurs



As quoted by the Daily Star, Szczesny said of Henry: "The best player in Arsenal's history. The best player in Premier League history. He was very demanding, especially on the youngsters.

"The guys always said they were afraid of him in training. When you failed a pass, he got p***ed and let you know he's not happy with you very vocally. Great guy."

On the subject of Szczesny's continued connection with Arsenal, the goalkeeper also praised Juventus' signing of Aaron Ramsey and welcomed the Welshman's impending arrival in Turin.

"He never considered football as a tactical game," Szczesny said of Ramsey. "He is the guy who runs for the whole 90 minutes.

"He runs more than any player I've played with, 13 kilometers per game with no problem. In my opinion, he'll be a great addition to Juventus."

Szczesny starred between the posts as the Bianconeri overturned a two-goal deficit from the first leg to overcome Atletico Madrid in the Champions League round of 16, courtesy of a Cristiano Ronaldo-inspired 3-0 victory at the Allianz Stadium on Tuesday.

Massimilano Allegri's side will face Real Madrid's conquerors Ajax in the quarter final, but also have Serie A business to take care of in the meantime.

Juventus are 18 points clear at the top of the league heading into Sunday's clash with Genoa and well on course for retaining their domestic crown.