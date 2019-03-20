Barcelona Oppose Radical Champions League Remodel to Avoid 'Killing' La Liga

By 90Min
March 20, 2019

Barcelona have joined forces with the top Premier League clubs in opposing UEFA's new proposed Champions League revamp, fearing that European matches on weekends would 'kill' domestic football.

UEFA met with representatives from Europe's major clubs in Nyon, Switzerland, on Tuesday for a brainstorming session on potential Champions League alterations following the 2024 season.

The new ideas include replacing the current qualification process with a simpler promotion and relegation format as well as playing matches on weekends, at least from the quarter-final stage onwards.

Premier League sides present at the meetings were said to be decidedly unhappy with these proposals, fearing that the format changes would compromise the lucrative television contracts that have funded the league's growing wealth.

FABRICE COFFRINI/GettyImages

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have now aligned themselves with the Premier League clubs as they look to protect their own domestic interests.

Despite the immediate negative reception, talks still appear to be at a very early stage with a Barcelona spokesperson saying: "This is the first of a series of meetings between the parties in the coming months, to allow for a detailed and adequate consultation with the objective of elaborating concrete proposals that can be considered and analysed properly before making any decision."


Resistance against the proposed Champions League changes has thus far formalised into a document of condemnation submitted to UEFA, and signed by members of the Premier League, La LigaSerie A, and Bundesliga.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

However, UEFA's new plans are already threatening to spark an extensive and wide-ranging European football conflict as other top clubs including Juventus and PSG support the format changes due to the lack of competition and global interest in their domestic campaigns.


Barcelona, who last won the Champions League in 2015, are still hoping to emerge victorious from this year's competition as they face Manchester United in the quarter-finals after defeating Lyon 5-1 on aggregate in the round of 16.

