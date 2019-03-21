Leroy Sane Offers Injury Update After Receiving 'Vicious' Tackle Against Serbia

Manchester City winger Leroy Sané insists that he should be fit enough to feature in Germany's grudge match with Holland later this week after being on the end of a horror tackle during their friendly match against Serbia.

The 23-year-old was on course to feature for the full match before a tackle from Serbia's debutant striker Milan Pavkov, described by manager Jogi Löw as 'vicious', brought Sané's evening to an abrupt end in Wolfsburg.

Pavkov, who scored twice against Liverpool earlier this season, was sent off for his tackle in injury time, but Sané has played down the severity of his injury.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

"Everything is okay with my ankle joint and I'm quite satisfied with my performance," Sané said after Germany's 1-1 draw with Serbia, quoted by The Mirror. "We had a few good moments but we have to deliver more. I try to push the team forward. We are looking forward to Sunday."

Eintracht Frankfurt's Luka Jović scored his first international goal at the Volkswagen Arena to break the deadlock just 12 minutes into the match, but Leon Goretzka levelled the scoreline midway through the second half.

Not watched Leroy Sane play this beautifully for Germany. Been all over the pitch, doing almost everything right! A joy to watch! #GERSRB #internationalfriendlies — Collins Ogutu (@CKogutu) March 20, 2019

Both Germany and Serbia, whose match on Wednesday was just a friendly, now break for their opening qualifying matches on the road to Euro 2020.

Die Mannschaft take on bitter rivals Holland on Sunday in Amsterdam, while Serbia will travel to Benfica's Estádio da Luz in Lisbon to take on the reigning European champions, Portugal.

Manchester City fans will be desperate that Sané isn't risked this weekend if he has picked up a slight knock, as fixtures are coming thick and fast for the Citizens after the international break.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

Pep Guardiola's side can ease back into their rhythm against Fulham and Cardiff City, but there is then a FA Cup semi-final and three matches against Tottenham - two of which are Champions League games - just around the corner.