Leroy Sane Offers Injury Update After Receiving 'Vicious' Tackle Against Serbia

By 90Min
March 21, 2019

Manchester City winger Leroy Sané insists that he should be fit enough to feature in Germany's grudge match with Holland later this week after being on the end of a horror tackle during their friendly match against Serbia.

The 23-year-old was on course to feature for the full match before a tackle from Serbia's debutant striker Milan Pavkov, described by manager Jogi Löw as 'vicious', brought Sané's evening to an abrupt end in Wolfsburg.

Pavkov, who scored twice against Liverpool earlier this season, was sent off for his tackle in injury time, but Sané has played down the severity of his injury.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

"Everything is okay with my ankle joint and I'm quite satisfied with my performance," Sané said after Germany's 1-1 draw with Serbia, quoted by The Mirror. "We had a few good moments but we have to deliver more. I try to push the team forward. We are looking forward to Sunday."

Eintracht Frankfurt's Luka Jović scored his first international goal at the Volkswagen Arena to break the deadlock just 12 minutes into the match, but Leon Goretzka levelled the scoreline midway through the second half.

Both Germany and Serbia, whose match on Wednesday was just a friendly, now break for their opening qualifying matches on the road to Euro 2020.

Die Mannschaft take on bitter rivals Holland on Sunday in Amsterdam, while Serbia will travel to Benfica's Estádio da Luz in Lisbon to take on the reigning European champions, Portugal.

Manchester City fans will be desperate that Sané isn't risked this weekend if he has picked up a slight knock, as fixtures are coming thick and fast for the Citizens after the international break.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

Pep Guardiola's side can ease back into their rhythm against Fulham and Cardiff City, but there is then a FA Cup semi-final and three matches against Tottenham - two of which are Champions League games - just around the corner.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message