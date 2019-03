Mexico and Chile will square off in an international friendly match on Friday, March 22. Kickoff from San Diego County Credit Union Stadium in San Diego is scheduled for 10:15 p.m. ET.

Mexico most recently faced Argentina in a pair of international friendly contests in November. El Tri suffered 2–0 defeats in both matchups but has turned a page since, with Tata Martino taking over as manager. This will be his debut on the sideline, and he'll surely be looking to get Mexico off to a good start on its new era.

Chile, meanwhile, is still transitioning after missing the 2018 World Cup, but it still features veterans like Arturo Vidal, Gary Medel and Charles Aranguiz in preparation to defend its Copa America crown this summer.

Here's how to watch Friday's contest:

Time: 10:15 p.m. ET

TV: Univision Deportes, UniMás

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

