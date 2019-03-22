LIVE STREAM: Watch USA U-23s vs. Egypt in Friendly

Watch the USA U-23s take on Egypt in preparation for Olympic qualifying in a friendly in Spain.

By Avi Creditor
March 22, 2019

The USA U-23 men's national team is congregating for the first time under new coach Jason Kreis, and it faces its first test when taking on Egypt in Spain on Friday.

Led by teenage attacking prospects Tim Weah and Josh Sargent, the U-23s have begun building toward Olympic qualifying. The USA has failed to qualify for the Olympics since 2008, suffering heartbreak in the Concacaf qualifying tournaments ahead of the 2012 and 2016 games under Caleb Porter and Andi Herzog, respectively. Kreis will hope to buck that trend, overseeing a group of talented players, some of whom have senior national team experience already.

Watch their first friendly live here (first kick is set for 12 p.m. ET):

Here are the lineups for the match:

Here's the USA U-23s roster for this camp:

GOALKEEPERS: Jonathan Klinsmann (Hertha BSC), JT Marcinkowski (San Jose Earthquakes)

DEFENDERS: Julian Araujo (LA Galaxy), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Swansea City), Marco Farfan (Portland Timbers), Jack Maher (Indiana), Matthew Olosunde (Manchester United), Donovan Pines (D.C. United), Lucas Pos (FC Lausanne-Sport), Antonee Robinson (Wigan Athletic), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United)

MIDFIELDERS: Derrick Jones (Philadelphia Union), Cameron Lindley (Orlando City SC), Djordje Mihailovic (Chicago Fire), Keaton Parks (New York City FC), Eryk Williamson (Portland Timbers), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes)

FORWARDS: Jeremy Ebobisse (Portland Timbers), Josh Perez (LAFC), Emmanuel Sabbi (Hobro IK), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen), Tim Weah (Celtic FC), Haji Wright (Schalke)

