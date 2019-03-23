Zinedine Zidane Insists Marco Asensio Remains 'Fundamental' to Real Madrid Despite Difficult Season

By 90Min
March 23, 2019

Zinedine Zidane has reassured Marco Asensio that he remains a key figure at Real Madrid, despite having endured a difficult season at the Bernabeu.

The Spaniard shot to prominence as one of the brightest young talents in Europe under Zidane, but fell out of favour for Los Blancos under Santiago Solari this term. The forward has also suffered from two significant injuries which have further restricted his progress.

However, three years after giving Asensio his chance in the senior setup, Zidane has now returned at the helm, and the Frenchman has apparently sought to reassure the 23-year-old that he has a big part to play for his side.

As quoted by Marca, Zidane apparently told Asensio: "You're going to be fundamental in this team and I want you here with us."

The Madrid board are said to echo Zidane's sentiment, as the club apparently view Asensio as an important player for them moving forward; with president Florentino Perez crucially in agreement with Zidane on the matter.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Having largely struggled for consistent game time under Solari this term, Asensio was restored to the starting lineup bu Zidane in the Frenchman's first game back in charge of Los Blancos, as Madrid beat Celta Vigo 2-0 last weekend.

Asensio assisted the opening goal scored by Isco, who was also restored to the team by Zidane along with Gareth BaleMarcelo and Keylor Navas.

Players such as Asensio, Isco and Bale in particular had seen their futures come under increasing doubt this term, having been made to suffer the consequences for Madrid's poor form this season which has seen them crash out of the Champions League at the round of 16 stage.

Defeat to Ajax left the European champions reeling from a difficult period, but Zidane was brought back to replace Solari shortly after and the club legend has subsequently steadied the ship, with Asensio among those that are already benefiting from the Frenchman's return.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message