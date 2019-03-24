Barcelona & Juventus Set to Scout Matthijs de Ligt During Netherlands Clash Against Germany

Barcelona and Juventus are set to scout Ajax starlet Matthijs de Ligt once more when the Netherlands take on Germany on Sunday.

The rival nations go head-to-head in a European qualifier at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in one of the standout fixtures of this international break, though club affairs continue to run throughout the events.

❤️ Matthijs de Ligt, enamorado del Barça y de Barcelona

😮 El central deseado por el club azulgrana sueña con jugar en el Campp Nou desde niño y ha estado varias veces de vacaciones en la ciudad

One topic that continues to rumble on is the future destination for Matthijs de Ligt, who will once again have the opportunity to showcase his abilities as one of the most exciting young defenders in Europe on Sunday. According to Spanish outlet AS, Barcelona will be among those keeping a watchful eye on his progress.

It's reported that former Barcelona defender and current director of football Eric Abidal will be in attendance at the international clash to cast an eye on one of Barca's primary transfer targets in the hope of meeting with Ajax director Marc Overmars to discuss a potential deal for De Ligt.

The 19-year-old is set to start at the heart of defence once more alongside Liverpool superstar Virgil van Dijk, in a partnership which is as good as any in world football.

🛎️ MATTHIJS DE LIGT



✍️ Lo cuentan @ffpolo y @sergisoleMD

🤝 Bartomeu y Grau pueden aprovechar su viaje a Amsterdam por la Asamblea General de la ECA de lunes y martes

💸 El Ajax pedirá algo similar a los 75+11 que costó Frenkie de Jong

Even if Abidal is unable to meet with Overmars to hold official talks, it is suggested that the Barca chief is keen to use the opportunity to take another first-hand look at De Ligt once more ahead of a likely move in the summer.

However, Barcelona will not be alone in sending representatives to watch the talented 19-year-old in Amsterdam. Juventus will also send Fabio Paratici to keep an eye on De Ligt's involvement, with the Serie A side set to provide Barcelona's main competition for the defender's signature.

Real Madrid delegates may also be in attendance, as Los Blancos consider potential replacements for Raphael Varane should he depart the Bernabeu. It's thought that Overmars and Ajax would welcome interest from multiple European giants, as a potential bidding war would drive up De Ligt's price tag.

Nike played a key role in Frenkie de Jong's decision to reject PSG in favour of Barcelona, sources have told ESPN FC.

Meanwhile, Barcelona will also get another opportunity to watch Frenkie de Jong in action on Sunday, with the midfielder having already sealed a deal to move to Camp Nou at the end of the season.