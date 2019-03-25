Jordan Henderson Says He Doesn't Want to Be 'Left Behind' as He Prepares for 50th England Cap

By 90Min
March 25, 2019

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson says he plans to take winning his 50th England cap in his stride and will refuse to rest on his laurels or become complacent after reaching the impressive half century milestone in Monday night's Euro 2020 qualifier against Montenegro.

Henderson is already the most capped player in a relatively young England squad, but he will continue to work as hard as ever, citing increased competition in the national team.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

"It's even harder to stay in this squad," Henderson is quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

"Football always changes. There are always new players coming in at your club, or young players coming through with your club or England. You have to be ready, given 100%, improve and get better," the 28-year-old added.

"At Liverpool and England, it's about moving forward and going in the right direction and you don't want to be left behind, by any means. I want to improve every season, every training session. I'll continue that until I finish my career.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

"There is a lot of great young talent coming through. The future is bright and everyone is excited. They are going to go through ups and downs, and they need to be prepared. It's looking very positive, but we have to keep working hard, keep going.

"If we do that, we'll have a good chance of getting where we want to get to. They will need the right people around them. But they have some great senior lads in the team as well who will help them."

Henderson is part of manager Gareth Southgate's England 'leadership group' alongside captain Harry Kane, Eric Dier, Fabian Delph and now Raheem Sterling.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

After facing Montenegro, England's next internationals will come in June when they compete in the first ever UEFA Nations League finals. The Three Lions will face Netherlands in their semi final on 6th June, with the winner going on to face either Portugal or Switzerland in the final.

For England, it offers a genuine chance of winning a first major trophy since 1966.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message