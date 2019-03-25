Jordan Henderson Says He Doesn't Want to Be 'Left Behind' as He Prepares for 50th England Cap

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson says he plans to take winning his 50th England cap in his stride and will refuse to rest on his laurels or become complacent after reaching the impressive half century milestone in Monday night's Euro 2020 qualifier against Montenegro.

Henderson is already the most capped player in a relatively young England squad, but he will continue to work as hard as ever, citing increased competition in the national team.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

"It's even harder to stay in this squad," Henderson is quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

"Football always changes. There are always new players coming in at your club, or young players coming through with your club or England. You have to be ready, given 100%, improve and get better," the 28-year-old added.

"At Liverpool and England, it's about moving forward and going in the right direction and you don't want to be left behind, by any means. I want to improve every season, every training session. I'll continue that until I finish my career.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

"There is a lot of great young talent coming through. The future is bright and everyone is excited. They are going to go through ups and downs, and they need to be prepared. It's looking very positive, but we have to keep working hard, keep going.

"If we do that, we'll have a good chance of getting where we want to get to. They will need the right people around them. But they have some great senior lads in the team as well who will help them."

Henderson is part of manager Gareth Southgate's England 'leadership group' alongside captain Harry Kane, Eric Dier, Fabian Delph and now Raheem Sterling.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

After facing Montenegro, England's next internationals will come in June when they compete in the first ever UEFA Nations League finals. The Three Lions will face Netherlands in their semi final on 6th June, with the winner going on to face either Portugal or Switzerland in the final.

For England, it offers a genuine chance of winning a first major trophy since 1966.