Montenegro vs. England Live Stream: Watch Euro 2020 Qualifying

How to watch Montenegro host England in a Euro 2020 qualifying match on Monday, March 25.

By Avi Creditor
March 25, 2019

England looks to make it two wins in two matches in Euro 2020 qualifying, as the 2018 World Cup and UEFA Nations League semifinalist goes to Montenegro.

England handled the Czech Republic with ease in their Group A opener, with Raheem Sterling's hat trick leading the way in a 5-1 rout that immediately vaulted the Three Lions to the top of the group. Montenegro opened with a much more tame 1-1 draw vs. Bulgaria and has a tall task if it's to avoid falling five points off the pace after two games.

The two sides have only met four times in their history, with England winning the most recent one and the teams drawing the other three. The victory came in a 2014 World Cup qualifying match in October 2013, won by England 4-1.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

TV: None in the USA

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Subscribers can also watch the match via ESPN+.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

