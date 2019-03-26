Juventus Join Premier League Trio in Hunt for Fiorentina Winger Federico Chiesa

Juventus have joined Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool in the hunt for highly rated Fiorentina winger Federico Chiesa, son of former Italy striker Enrico Chiesa.

The 21-year-old has been scouted by a number of European sides this season after netting 12 times in 31 league and cup outings, prompting links to the aforementioned Premier League trio as well as clubs in his native Italy.

100 - Federico #Chiesa will play tonight his 100th match for Fiorentina in all competitions (20 goals for him). Milestone.#FiorentinaAtalanta #CoppaItalia pic.twitter.com/bQr6fK7qLe — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) February 27, 2019

According to Goal, one such club is Juventus, who would like to keep the forward in Serie A, ahead of Liverpool, United and Chelsea - while La Liga side Real Madrid have also been credited with an interest this term.

The Old Lady are reportedly readying a bid for the youngster, hoping to seal a similar move to the one they secured for Federico Bernardeschi, who made the switch from La Viola to I Bianconeri for €40m in July 2017.

However, should the fierce rivals complete another deal, it would require a substantial bid from Juventus, with Fiorentina holding out for nearer €60-€70m for their rising star. That said, no formal approach has been made thus far, with the Serie A champions happy to let any potential transfer take its natural course and see how the market develops.

Claudio Villa/GettyImages

It is thought that should Juventus want to strike a deal for the Italian they must first see some players leave the exit doors at the Allianz Stadium, with outgoings fundamental for any potential incomings to occur. Rumours continue to circulate surrounding the respective futures of Douglas Costa and Paulo Dybala in Turin, as neither player is certain of a place in Massimiliano Allegri's side next season.