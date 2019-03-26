Nemanja Matic 'Hopes' Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Stays at Man Utd After Overseeing Upturn in Form

March 26, 2019

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has admitted he 'hopes' Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his backroom staff remain at the club beyond this season after overseeing an upturn in the Red Devils' fortunes.

Solskjaer has won 14 of his 19 games in charge in all competitions since his appointment in December, which has seen the Red Devils move to within two points of the Premier League's top four as well as reaching the quarter-finals of the Champions League, where they've been drawn to play Barcelona.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

The former United striker has certainly lifted the mood around Old Trafford as well as improve performances on the field, with Matic hoping to see Solskjaer, and his backroom staff of Mike Phelan, Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna, stay at the club beyond this season.

Speaking to ESPN, he said: "I think he is a great manager. But you have to say also that with Mike, Michael and Kieran, they work very well together. They work as a team. It is not only Ole.

"There are people behind him who help us. I will be happy if he stays, and I hope he will."

The 30-year-old has been one of the beneficiaries of the Norwegian's arrival at the back end of 2018, with his performances notably improving as part of a midfield three alongside Paul Pogba and Ander Herrera, compared to his displays under former boss Jose Mourinho during the early parts of the season.

Matic has put that down to the man-management skills of Solskjaer, who constantly goes through video footage to highlight areas for improvement, which could become a more regular occurrence after reports emerged he's set to be offered the United job on a full-time basis 'this week'

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The Serbian international added: "He asked me to play more forward and to play my game. 

Every game, he has showed my some videos of what I did well and what I can improve. I'm trying to do what he wants from me."

