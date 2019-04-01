Pep Guardiola Challenges Man City to 'Not Think Too Much' in Pursuit of Unprecedented Quadruple

Pep Guardiola has challenged his Manchester City side to not worry about the possibility of winning five trophies this season, and instead go out and let their talent guide them to victories.

The Citizens have already won the Carabao Cup and the Community Shield, and they remain in pursuit of Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup glory, in what looks to be a hectic climax to the season for Guardiola's men.

➕3️⃣! Bring on the next game ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/tfKzjuviIW — Kevin De Bruyne (@DeBruyneKev) March 30, 2019

Speaking after the 2-0 win over Fulham on Saturday, Guardiola insisted that his players are desperate to achieve history. Speaking after his side's win over Fulham, he said: “We are trying to achieve something that is very difficult to achieve.

“At the beginning of April, we have won two titles this season, we are fighting for the other three The way we started to play [on Saturday] they show me they want to try. It is so difficult but they want to try.

“What’s next is Cardiff. Go like a machine to win. I think they are ready. That is the best way in my experience with other clubs when we fight for many titles: don’t think too much.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

“When you have 10 points in front, you can be a little more selective. Now there is not another option. We don’t have a choice. Every game in every week we have to win. It’s nice.”

City are locked in a fierce battle for Premier League supremacy with Liverpool, who currently sit atop the league table with 79 points after 32 matches. Guardiola's side are just two points behind, but they have played one game fewer than their rivals, meaning they remain in control of their league destiny.

3 points! Next one on Wednesday!

Come on @ManCity 🔵🔵 pic.twitter.com/JjkC6u3iOk — Bernardo Silva (@BernardoCSilva) March 30, 2019

They have been drawn against Tottenham Hotspur in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, whilst they face a date with Brighton and Hove Albion in the last four of the FA Cup.

Guardiola has led both Barcelona and Bayern Munich to multiple trophies in one season, managing to win the treble with the Blaugrana in the 2014/15 season. The team stormed to success in La Liga, the Champions League and the Copa del Rey, and Guardiola will be looking to call on that experience as City near their own unprecedented success.