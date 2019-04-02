FA Confirm VAR Incidents Will Be Shown to Fans During FA Cup Semi Finals

By 90Min
April 02, 2019

The FA have confirmed that VAR decisions will be shown to fans while they are taking place for the first time during both FA Cup semi finals this weekend. 

To date, trials of VAR in both the FA Cup and EFL Cup have elected not to show fans in the stadium live footage of decisions being reviewed by officials at St. George's Park, which has led to confusion and frustration at times during its use.

That is set to change however during this weekend's FA Cup semi-finals, when Manchester City face Brighton on Saturday and Wolves take on Watford the following day, with the FA confirming that footage of different angles and slow-motion replays will be visible for fans inside Wembley; but only if the decision is overturned.

Andy Ambler of the FA has spoken about the announcement, stating: "VAR will be in operation for both semi-finals and the final.

"Furthermore, alongside the PGMOL, we are trialing additional communications on VAR by using the big screens inside Wembley Stadium. One of the main criticisms about VAR from a fan’s perspective is that it’s not always fully clear what decisions are being considered to those in the stadia. 

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"For this weekend’s semi-finals matches, if a decision is overturned by VAR we will show the usual VAR graphics on the big screen. This will be followed by the definitive video clip that provides evidence as to why that decision was overturned. But a video clip will only be shown on the big screen if the referee’s original decision is overturned. 

"We believe this will help provide clarity and transparency to fans inside the stadium.The FA Cup has been at the forefront VAR testing process in England and this is the next step in its development."

News of the FA's decision comes just days after the EFL confirmed that VAR will not be used in any of its play-off finals next month, while the system will be used in the Premier League as of next season. 

