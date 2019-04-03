Brazil Legend Pele Admitted to Paris Hospital After Suffering High Fever

Brazilian icon Pele has been taken to a hospital in Paris after becoming unwell on Tuesday night, but it is thought this was done simply as a precaution.

The 78-year-old was in the French capital to meet Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe but, following the meeting, Pele became unwell and was transported to hospital. Not because of the meeting. Unrelated.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

News of his condition comes from RMC Sport, who state that he suffered seizures and a high fever, before quickly being admitted to hospital.

However, his entourage have confirmed that his condition is not life-threatening, and he was simply hospitalised as a precaution, to ensure that there were no underlying conditions which could prove to be serious.

This is not the first time that the legendary Brazilian has struggled with ill health. The meeting between himself and Mbappe had initially been scheduled for late 2018, but had to be postponed as Pele fell ill.

Robert Cianflone/GettyImages

He was forced to watch last summer's World Cup from a wheelchair, before collapsing from exhaustion later in the year.

Widely regarded as one of the finest footballers of all time, Pele enjoyed a legendary career which saw him guide Brazil to three World Cup trophies. At just 17, Pele netted twice in the final of the 1958 tournament to win his first international trophy, and he went on to win the World Cup in both 1962 and 1970.

The Brazil side of the 1970 tournament is viewed as one of the greatest squads to ever grace a football pitch. He lined up alongside the likes of Carlos Alberto, Jairzinho and Rivellino, and the group dominated the entire tournament.