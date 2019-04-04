Tottenham Eclipse Liverpool With World-Record Profits for 2017/18 Season Despite New Stadium Costs

Tottenham Hotspur made £112.9m in net profit during the 2017/18 season, breaking the previous record of £106m which was recently set by Liverpool.

The north London club finally moved into their new state of the art stadium on Wednesday and crowned the night with a 2-0 win over Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace thanks to goals from Son Heung-min and Christian Eriksen.

Despite the expenditure for the new ground rising to almost £1bn, it has been confirmed that the club recorded a record £112.9m in net profit last season.

Wow - Tottenham made a world record profit last season - £112.9m net eclipsing even Liverpool's figure of £106m £££: pic.twitter.com/ORar8rn8W7 — Martyn Ziegler (@martynziegler) April 4, 2019

The Daily Mail added that the club received more than £70m extra in revenue last season compared to the 2016/17 campaign, totalling £380.7m.

The fact Spurs were able to play at Wembley had a major impact too, as their previous £60.7m in sponsorship and corporate hospitality revenue increased by 50% to £93.5m.

Chairman Daniel Levy remains the Premier League's highest-paid chief executive, earning just over £3m in his position in north London.

The club's revenue from the Premier League's television deal, however, went down by £2.2m due to them finishing lower in the table.

Their accounts also showed that the club's loan for their new stadium went up from the initial £400m to £537m. That is repayable until 2022.





The stadium was due to be open at the start of the season but a constant run of problems saw their maiden match delayed until 4 April.

Tottenham's run on three consecutive home matches was kicked off with their win against Crystal Palace. They will now face an already relegated Huddersfield Town before host Manchester City in the Champions League.