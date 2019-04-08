Chelsea vs. West Ham Live Stream, TV Channel: How to Watch Premier League

How to watch Chelsea vs. West Ham in the Premier League on Monday, April 8.

By Avi Creditor
April 08, 2019

Chelsea has an opportunity to climb back into the Premier League's top four when it hosts West Ham at Stamford Bridge on Monday.

The Blues enter the day a point behind third place Tottenham, level on points with fourth-placed Arsenal and two points clear of sixth-placed Manchester United, with all having played 32 matches thus far in a heated race for top-four positioning. Chelsea can get a leg up on all of them by beating its London foe–something it was unable to do in the reverse fixture in September that ended in a 0-0 draw. The match marks the beginning of a big week for Chelsea, which will face Slavia Praha in the first leg of the Europa League quarterfinals on Thursday.

West Ham, meanwhile, sits safely in midtable, looking to play spoiler for its city rival, with points at a premium down the stretch in league play.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN, Universo

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

