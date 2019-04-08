Declan Rice Earns Praise From Chelsea Boss Maurizio Sarri Ahead of Premier League Clash

Amidst rumours surrounding his future at West Ham, 20-year old England midfielder Declan Rice has received praise from Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri.

The Blues boss made the comments in light of Chelsea's Premier League fixture against the Hammers on Monday night, being very complimentary about the young Lion.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

As reported by Metro Sport, when asked to comment on Rice's ability and performances this season, Sarri said: "I think that he’s a very good player, very good in the defensive phase because he’s really very able to recover the ball.

"He usually plays very close to the defensive line and, in the first match against West Ham, he was really a very big problem for us."

The former Chelsea youth - who was called up to the senior England squad this year - has appeared 29 times in the Premier League for West Ham this season and has continued to impress.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Sarri went on to say how the youngster is developing more than just his defensive play. He added: "I think he is improving in the offensive phase.

"He has improved during the season because I saw their last matches and I saw a very good midfielder."

Declan Rice will likely start in midfield for the Hammers as they visit Stamford Bridge on Monday night, and West Ham fans will hope he continues his good form against the Blues.