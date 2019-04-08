Declan Rice Earns Praise From Chelsea Boss Maurizio Sarri Ahead of Premier League Clash

By 90Min
April 08, 2019

Amidst rumours surrounding his future at West Ham, 20-year old England midfielder Declan Rice has received praise from Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri.

The Blues boss made the comments in light of Chelsea's Premier League fixture against the Hammers on Monday night, being very complimentary about the young Lion.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

As reported by Metro Sport, when asked to comment on Rice's ability and performances this season, Sarri said: "I think that he’s a very good player, very good in the defensive phase because he’s really very able to recover the ball.

"He usually plays very close to the defensive line and, in the first match against West Ham, he was really a very big problem for us."

The former Chelsea youth - who was called up to the senior England squad this year - has appeared 29 times in the Premier League for West Ham this season and has continued to impress.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Sarri went on to say how the youngster is developing more than just his defensive play. He added: "I think he is improving in the offensive phase.

"He has improved during the season because I saw their last matches and I saw a very good midfielder."

Declan Rice will likely start in midfield for the Hammers as they visit Stamford Bridge on Monday night, and West Ham fans will hope he continues his good form against the Blues.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message