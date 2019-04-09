Chivas Youth Player Scores 'the Luckiest Penalty Ever' During Dramatic Shootout

By 90Min
April 09, 2019

Penalty shoot-outs are a nervy thing. Nobody wants to miss their effort, but Chivas youngster Diego Campillo doesn't need to worry about that after seeing his penalty nestle in the back of the net in spectacular fashion.

The match between Chivas Under-17's and Lobos BUAP went to penalties, and Campillo stepped up to take his side's first penalty, and you can bet he'll never forget this one.

In the video from Chivas TV (via ESPN), Campillo sends the ball crashing against the crossbar, and time appears to stand still as the ball flies out of shot into the air.

Both Campillo and the goalkeeper can only stand and watch as the ball somehow manages to drop down from space and spin back from the goal line into the back of the net.

Nobody seems to know what on earth just happened, before the goalkeeper throws the ball away in disgust. He's probably never conceded anything like it, and he surely never will again.

The ball even deceived whoever was in charge of the scoreboard. The effort was given the red light after the ball hit the bar, but subtly changed to green after everyone had come to terms with what just happened.

Not sure Campillo will be able to pass this one off as skill, but we're sure he won't mind.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message