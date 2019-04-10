7 Players Brendan Rodgers Could Sign This Summer as Leicester City Rebuild Begins

With the summer transfer window looming Brendan Rodgers will no doubt be getting his cheque book ready, as he aims to add fresh blood to his Leicester City squad.

Whether the 46-year-old will raid two of his former clubs Liverpool and Celtic remains to be seen, but the Ulsterman remains keen on drafting in one of his ex-Celtic backroom staff members in head of recruitment Lee Congerton.

Congerton played a pivotal role in helping Rodgers identify the right type of player at Parkhead, while also working with the Northern Irishman at Chelsea. Former head of recruitment Eduardo Macia departed Leicester last month, seemingly paving the way for Congerton's arrival.

The Foxes made a total of eight signings over the last summer, with the likes of James Maddison, Ricardo Pereira and Jonny Evans, drafted in by former manager Claude Puel.

Since Brendan Rodgers took over Leicester City:



🔵 12 points from a possible 15

🔵 Four wins on the bounce

🔵 Climbed four places in the Premier League#LCFC pic.twitter.com/jOOuYgfTgc — Ladbrokes (@Ladbrokes) April 8, 2019

It is understood Rodgers will be provided with considerable funds for him to strengthen his squad ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.

Here are seven players who the Foxes manager should look to sign, when the transfer window opens in the summer.

Youri Tielemans

Current Club: Monaco (on loan at Leicester City)

Leicester will have to fork out around £40m to sign Tielemans on a permanent deal this summer. The Belgium international’s stock is rising with every crowd-pleasing display so far this season and Rodgers is keen for the 21-year-old to remain with the Foxes on a permanent basis.





The youngster may have only netted three times and contributed two assists, but has adapted to Rodgers' style of play with consummate ease.





Manchester United and Tottenham are also said to be interested in his services, but Leicester have the upper hand due to the fact that midfielder is already at the club.

Kieran Trippier

Current Club: Tottenham Hotspur

This may seem like a left-field option, but Kieran Trippier would be the perfect replacement for Danny Simpson, 31, who looks certain to be moved on in the summer when his current Foxes contract expires.

Mauricio Pochettino's side may look to sell the 28-year-old, who he signed from Burnley in 2015. Trippier has underperformed in recent months and Spurs may look to cash in, following a number of poor performances, which has seen Tottenham drop back into the top four race after starting the year as genuine title contenders.

The England international could well be sold to make space for Crystal Palace wonderkid Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the Spurs starting XI.

Jack Grealish

Current Club: Aston Villa

A fee of around £40m has been previously quoted by Aston Villa for the services of Jack Grealish. The Foxes face stiff competition from Tottenham who remain keen on the 23-year-old playmaker.





Grealish has been a revelation in the Championship over the past few seasons, proving to be one of the stars of the division. It is likely he will look to force a move to the Premier League in the summer if Villa are not promoted, and working under Rodgers could be the perfect fit.





It would be wise for Leicester to make a move early as Spurs will no doubt come calling once again.

Patrick Roberts

Current Club: Manchester City (on loan at Girona)





Patrick Roberts may link up once again with Rodgers at Leicester following his previous stint under him at Celtic. Manchester City may look to cash in on the 22-year-old this summer, giving Rodgers the perfect opportunity to reunite with the midfielder.

The Telegraph previously claimed that the Foxes were close to pulling off a move for the talented winger for around £11m last summer, but City were not keen on letting him go; instead sending him on-loan to Girona.

With Rachid Ghezzal failing to live up to expectations since his move from Monaco last summer, and Roberts likely to leave the Etihad permanently, he could be on his way to the King Power Stadium.

Harry Wilson

Current Club: Liverpool (on loan at Derby County)

Wilson is in red hot form for Derby and is one of the outstanding players currently plying their trade in the Championship. The Welshman recently took his tally up to 14 for the season with a brace in the Rams 3-3 draw with Brentford.

The 22-year-old was a target for Rodgers when the Leicester manager was at Celtic, and he reportedly remains a target. The fact the Foxes boss likes to work and improve young players could be a factor in Wilson's decision, should he move to the King Power Stadium.

Liverpool are keen to allow Wilson to leave Anfield on loan and to a Premier League club next season, meaning a move to Leicester could happen.

Daniel James

Current Club: Swansea City

James nearly made the move to Leeds United on deadline day back in January, only for the deal to collapse.

The 20-year-old winger has caught many by surprise in south Wales, largely due to the fact that he was struggling for playing time when on-loan at Shrewsbury Town last season. He has been a revelation in past few months, scoring his first goal for Wales in March on his debut, whilst causing Manchester City's defence problems in the FA Cup at the Liberty Stadium.

Tottenham are also interested in the Welshman's services, with Pochettino keen on revamping his squad ahead of next season.

Jamaal Lascelles

Current Club: Newcastle United





The Newcastle captain wouldn't come on the cheap, with the Magpies not interested in letting the 25-year-old leave.





He would be the perfect replacement for Wes Morgan, 35, and has previously been linked with a move to the King Power Stadium. A deal could happen, should Manchester United target Harry Maguire depart in the summer. The Foxes have previously been quoted £35m for the defender's services.