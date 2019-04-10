Barcelona Cool Interest in Luka Jovic as Hunt for 'Cheaper Alternatives' Begins

By 90Min
April 10, 2019

Barcelona have cooled their interest in Eintracht Frankfurt striker Luka Jovic and are now looking at cheaper striking alternatives this summer. 

Despite notching 23 goals and 11 assists across competitions this season, Barcelona are aware that at 32, Luis Suarez cannot go on forever, and are keen to bring in frontline reinforcements this summer. 

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

As one of Europe's top prospects, Jovic had been seen as the ideal replacement for the future, but according to Mundo Deportivo journalist Francesc Aguilar, this interest has cooled in recent days thanks to the player's high price and his reluctance to play backup to Suarez.

On his official Twitter account, Aguilar wrote: "Another thing that's surprising is how the Luka Jovic links have cooled down. It's not that they do not like the idea of him, they do, but the Eintracht's Serbian would cost a lot and he is not very willing to be a 'substitute' for Luis Suarez. Barça are looking for cheaper alternatives." 

Jovic, who has been at Frankfurt for almost two years on loan from Benfica, has notched 24 goals and seven assists across competitions this season, propelling the German side to the Europa League quarter finals and fourth place in the Bundesliga.

It is understood that Frankfurt, who paid around €200,000 for the two-year loan deal of the Serbian international, have a €7m option to buy clause within the contract that they are set to trigger, as his value continues to exponentially rise ahead of this summer.

It is understood that La Blaugrana are seeking less expensive number nines, who can play backup to Suarez, though the links with Antoine Griezmann still persist despite the player's hostile reception at Camp Nou on Saturday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message