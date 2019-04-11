Real Madrid Set to Pressure Sadio Mane Into Forcing Summer Move From Liverpool

By 90Min
April 11, 2019

Liverpool will look to undergo a fact-finding mission over Sadio Mané's future at the club as Real Madrid continue to be linked with a move for the Senegal international.

The 27-year-old has been in fine form this season and filled in well when star man Mohamed Salah has been off the pace, scoring 17 goals in the Premier League already this season - surpassing his tally of 16 in the Austrian Bundesliga during the 2012/13 campaign.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

His form has once again caught the attention of Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane, who was interested in Mané before leaving the Spanish capital last summer.

El Confidencial explains that the Senegal international would be a luxury target for Real Madrid this summer, pointing out that Mané would also have to follow in Eden Hazard's footsteps to secure a deal.

The Belgian winger has stressed to the Chelsea hierarchy that he doesn't want to remain at Stamford Bridge beyond this season, and Real Madrid would ask Mané to do the same if a move to the Santiago Bernabéu props up.

It's added, however, that Mané would still cost over €150m for Real Madrid this summer as the winger has four years left on his contract at Anfield, unlike Hazard who becomes a free agent in 2020.

Real Madrid's transfer plans are still largely unknown, but it looks increasingly likely that Chelsea's Hazard will be their go-to player as he fits the Galáctico mould and would be a significantly cheaper option than Mané.

