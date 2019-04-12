Jurgen Klopp Named Premier League Manager of the Month for March

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been named Premier League Manager of the Month for March after guiding his team to three wins and a draw from their four games played.





It is the second time this season that Klopp has scooped the weekly prize after doing so for December, while it is the third time overall.

Liverpool began March with a 0-0 draw in the Merseyside derby against Everton at Goodison Park, following that up with a 4-2 win over Burnley and a 2-1 victory against Fulham.

The Reds then saw off Tottenham at Anfield to finish March, recording a crucial narrow 2-1 win after a late own goal from Spurs defender Toby Alderweireld.

At the top of March, Liverpool were top of the Premier League table ahead of Manchester City.

Every point earned will prove vital in the ongoing title race and Klopp will hope that recognition for the team's achievements will help boost the players throughout April and into May.

Liverpool began April by coming from behind to beat Southampton in a tough game at St Mary's, marked by Naby Keita's first goal for the club, and will now face their toughest remaining challenge when Chelsea visit Anfield on Sunday.

After that, Liverpool fans will fancy their team's chances of beating Cardiff, Huddersfield, Newcastle and Wolves to finish the Premier League season.