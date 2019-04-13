Huesca vs. Barcelona Live Stream, TV Channel: How to Watch La Liga

How to watch Barcelona and Huesca clash in a La Liga matchup on Saturday, April 13.

By Kaelen Jones
April 13, 2019

Barcelona visits Huesca for a La Liga matchup on Saturday, April 13. Kickoff from Estadio El Alcoraz is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. ET.

Barcelona enters the matchup first in the La Liga standings with 73 points through 31 games. The Spanish giants have lost only two league matchups all season and are positioned to win their 26th La Liga title. Barcelona most recently held off Manchester United during a 1–0 away victory in the first leg of a Champions League quarterfinal.

Huesca comes into the bout at the bottom the La Liga standings, 20th with just 24 points earned through 31 matches played. The club, which was promoted from Segunda Division at the end of last season, is on the brink of relegation. Huesca has earned draws in each of its last two contests, including a 2–2 tie with Levante in its most recent game.

Here's how to watch Saturday's match:

Time: 10:15 a.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports, beIN Sports en Español

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

