Arsenal continues its quest to secure a top-four berth in the Premier League when it hits the road to face Watford on Monday.

Arsenal enters the day in sixth place, trailing fourth-place Chelsea by three points but with the luxury of having two games in hand. The issue for the Gunners is that they've been rather inconsistent away from home, with a 5-6-4 record threatening to be their undoing, unless they can correct those road woes starting at Vicarage Road.

Watford, which recently sealed a place in the FA Cup final, can leap all the way to seventh in the Premier League table if it can deal Arsenal another road loss. In its most recent league match, Watford beat Fulham to cement the Cottagers' relegation fate.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

