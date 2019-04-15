Watford vs. Arsenal Live Stream, TV Channel: How to Watch Premier League

How to watch Watford vs. Arsenal in the Premier League on Monday, April 15.

By Avi Creditor
April 15, 2019

Arsenal continues its quest to secure a top-four berth in the Premier League when it hits the road to face Watford on Monday.

Arsenal enters the day in sixth place, trailing fourth-place Chelsea by three points but with the luxury of having two games in hand. The issue for the Gunners is that they've been rather inconsistent away from home, with a 5-6-4 record threatening to be their undoing, unless they can correct those road woes starting at Vicarage Road.

Watford, which recently sealed a place in the FA Cup final, can leap all the way to seventh in the Premier League table if it can deal Arsenal another road loss. In its most recent league match, Watford beat Fulham to cement the Cottagers' relegation fate.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message