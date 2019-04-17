Atletico Madrid Women's Manager Sanchez Vera Signs New Contract Extension Until 2021

By 90Min
April 17, 2019

Atletico Madrid Women's manager Sanchez Vera has renewed his contract with the club until 2021, after taking charge of the side last June.

Having been part of the Spanish side's setup since 2015, Vera reached an agreement with the club in June 2018 to become the manager of the Atletico women's team.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

After enjoying great success in his first campaign in charge, including leading Los Rojiblancos to the final of the Copa de la Reina and to the top of the league with just three games remaining, Vera will remain as manager for the foreseeable future.

Speaking after signing his new contract, he said (as quoted by the club's official website): "Being in the place that they love you, they value you and respect you is always the best reward no longer for a professional but for a person. 

"I feel very loved in this club, in my club, in my house and with my people. I am the happiest and luckiest person in the world."

He added: "We are living a very beautiful situation and we reached the end of the season with options in the League and the Queen's Cup. 

"I am very proud that we have managed to have a clear and marked identity in the game. We are very excited with everything that comes to us now."

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

In addition to closing in on the league title, Atletico will face Sociedad in the Copa de la Reina final on 11 May, as they look to secure a historic domestic double this season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message