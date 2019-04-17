Atletico Madrid Women's Manager Sanchez Vera Signs New Contract Extension Until 2021

Atletico Madrid Women's manager Sanchez Vera has renewed his contract with the club until 2021, after taking charge of the side last June.

Having been part of the Spanish side's setup since 2015, Vera reached an agreement with the club in June 2018 to become the manager of the Atletico women's team.



Alex Livesey/GettyImages

After enjoying great success in his first campaign in charge, including leading Los Rojiblancos to the final of the Copa de la Reina and to the top of the league with just three games remaining, Vera will remain as manager for the foreseeable future.

Speaking after signing his new contract, he said (as quoted by the club's official website): "Being in the place that they love you, they value you and respect you is always the best reward no longer for a professional but for a person.

"I feel very loved in this club, in my club, in my house and with my people. I am the happiest and luckiest person in the world."

He added: "We are living a very beautiful situation and we reached the end of the season with options in the League and the Queen's Cup.

"I am very proud that we have managed to have a clear and marked identity in the game. We are very excited with everything that comes to us now."



Alex Livesey/GettyImages

In addition to closing in on the league title, Atletico will face Sociedad in the Copa de la Reina final on 11 May, as they look to secure a historic domestic double this season.