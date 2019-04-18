Filipe Luis Rejects Dortmund Offer in Favour of Holding Out for Barcelona Move

Atlético Madrid defender Filipe Luís has rejected the chance to join Borussia Dortmund when he becomes a free agent at the end of the season.

The Brazilian is out of contract at the Wanda Metropolitano this summer, four years since he rejoined the club from Chelsea.

Luís has been linked with a number of top clubs across the continent as his contract has run down, but Sport Bild (via Marca) claim that the 33-year-old has turned down a move to Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

The Black and Yellows are in the hunt for a new defender as Achraf Hakimi's long-term future appears to be away from the club, but Luís' rejection has now left Borussia Dortmund searching elsewhere for targets.

It suggested that one reason Luís rejected Dortmund's offer is that he has his sights set on joining Barcelona at the end of the season.

The veteran defender is also said to be considering a move to the Brazilian side Flamengo, who Luís supported growing up.

Dortmund's full-back pairing next season might be 68 years old with Piszczek and Filipe Luis. — Lars Pollmann (@LarsPollmann) April 14, 2019

It's unknown who Atlético Madrid will look towards to plug the gap at left-back, but they'll be two short by the start of next season.

As well as Luís leaving this summer, France international Lucas Hernandez will be joining Bayern Munich in an €80m deal at the end of the season.He will join Stuttgart's Benjamin Pavard as a new arrival at the Allianz Arena as the Bundesliga champions look to revamp their ageing squad.