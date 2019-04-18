Filipe Luis Rejects Dortmund Offer in Favour of Holding Out for Barcelona Move

By 90Min
April 18, 2019

Atlético Madrid defender Filipe Luís has rejected the chance to join Borussia Dortmund when he becomes a free agent at the end of the season.

The Brazilian is out of contract at the Wanda Metropolitano this summer, four years since he rejoined the club from Chelsea.

Luís has been linked with a number of top clubs across the continent as his contract has run down, but Sport Bild (via Marca) claim that the 33-year-old has turned down a move to Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

The Black and Yellows are in the hunt for a new defender as Achraf Hakimi's long-term future appears to be away from the club, but Luís' rejection has now left Borussia Dortmund searching elsewhere for targets.

It suggested that one reason Luís rejected Dortmund's offer is that he has his sights set on joining Barcelona at the end of the season.

The veteran defender is also said to be considering a move to the Brazilian side Flamengo, who Luís supported growing up.

It's unknown who Atlético Madrid will look towards to plug the gap at left-back, but they'll be two short by the start of next season.

As well as Luís leaving this summer, France international Lucas Hernandez will be joining Bayern Munich in an €80m deal at the end of the season.He will join Stuttgart's Benjamin Pavard as a new arrival at the Allianz Arena as the Bundesliga champions look to revamp their ageing squad.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message