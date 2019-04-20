Inter Milan and Roma will continue to chase Juventus atop Serie A on Saturday. Kickoff from San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy is slated for 2:30 p.m. ET.

Roma enters Saturday's match following back-to-back Serie A victories. The club's last loss came against Napoli on March 31.

Inter Milan is six points ahead of Roma and sits third in Serie A. It recently defeated Frosinone 3-1 on April 14. The club will face Juventus on April 27 following its match with Roma.

Here's how to watch Saurday's match:

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: Watch live on ESPN+. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.