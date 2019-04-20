Inter Milan vs. Roma Live Stream, TV Channel: How to Watch Serie A

How to watch /*-->*/ Inter Milan vs. Roma in Seria A on Saturday, April 20.

By Michael Shapiro
April 20, 2019

Inter Milan and Roma will continue to chase Juventus atop Serie A on Saturday. Kickoff from San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy is slated for 2:30 p.m. ET.

Roma enters Saturday's match following back-to-back Serie A victories. The club's last loss came against Napoli on March 31. 

Inter Milan is six points ahead of Roma and sits third in Serie A. It recently defeated Frosinone 3-1 on April 14. The club will face Juventus on April 27 following its match with Roma. 

Here's how to watch Saurday's match:

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Live StreamWatch live on ESPN+. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message